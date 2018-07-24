Wesselman’s Grocery on Weinbach Avenue Set to Close

A well known grocery store on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville will be closing its doors in the next several days.

Wesselman’s grocery on Weinbach has started liquidation sales, with general merchandise marked at 20% off, and wine at 50% off.

“It’s more or less a sign of the times,” said Bob Kenning, director of operations with Wesselman’s. “The store has been operating unprofitable the last three years. It was time to cut our losses and move on.”

Kenning cites the arrival of Meijer, as well as the construction of Costco, as a possible reason the store is coming to a close. He also noted the new properties that Schnucks has built, and the stores like Fresh Thyme that have joined the grocery war.

“All the big boys moving in town, it inundates the market,” Kenning said. “In fact, the market is really oversaturated with grocery. There’s a lot of places for folks to go.”

Employees of the soon to be closed store are being given opportunities for work at the Fulton Avenue and Sonntag Avenue locations.

The Weinbach Avenue Wesselman’s leases its space, and Kenning has said he knew of no immediate plans for the space.

