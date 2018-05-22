Wesselman Woods Opening Largest Playscape in the Country
44News sits down with Elaine Edwards from Wesselman Woods to talk about the largest nature playscape in the country opening here in the Tri-State.
The playscape will have pathways, boulders, as well as climbing and crawling areas.
It will also include outdoor classroom and storytelling areas.
If kids get a little dirty while playing, outdoor rinsing areas will also be available.
The Welborn Baptist Foundation Nature Playscape is set to open on Saturday, May 26th.