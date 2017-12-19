Home Indiana Evansville Wesselman Woods Offers Winter Break Programs For Kids December 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Christmas will be here in no time, and that means students will be off from school. Wesselman Woods is offering winter break programs to keep the kids busy.

There are several activities planned for Tuesday, December 26th through Friday, December 29th. Pre-registration is recommended, but not required.

If you’ve registered, you must be at Wesselman Woods at the beginning of the program, or your seats will be given to walk-in guests.

To register, call Gena at ggarrett@wesselmannaturesociety.org, or 812 479-0771 ext 102.

The activities will include:

Tuesday, December 26th

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Family Discovery Hike Take a walk through the woods with your family and see it with whole new eyes (Limited to 20 people)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Make & Take Craft – marbled paper ornaments

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: The Science of Frozen Explore the science of the winter wonders seen in the movie Frozen. Recommended for ages 4 and up Limited to 20 children

Wednesday, December 27th

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Backyard Habitats Learn more about the creatures that call our backyards home. Recommended for ages six and up (Limited to 15 children)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Make & Take Craft – tree cookie ornaments

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Nature Journaling| Practice techniques for creating a nature journal Recommended for ages six and up (Limited to 15 children)

Thursday, December 28th

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Family Discovery Hike Take a walk through the woods with your family and see it with whole new eyes. Limited to 20 people

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Make & Take Craft – ribbon trees – recommended for ages five and up

1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: All-ages Snowflake Story Time (Limited to 20 children)

Friday, December 29

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Bird is the Word Learn how birds talk, how to talk like a bird, and go on a sound hunt (Limited to 20 people)!

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Make & Take Craft – Yarn-Wrapped Stars

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: What Can Be Found Underground? In the winter, it’s warmer in a cave…learn about these fascinating underground places. Recommended for ages six and up (Limited to 15 children)

