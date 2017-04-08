Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve Hosts Maple Sugarbrush Festival

Happening this weekend you can celebrate the Maple Sugar Harvest with an all you can eat breakfast.

Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve is hosting its 39TH annual Maple Sugarbrush Festival this weekend.

Families can fill up on pancakes made with pure maple syrup and other hearty breakfast foods, before taking a guided tour through the woods.

Folks can see how the sap is harvested from the trees and then processed into syrup.

John Scott Foster says, “It is an opportunity to come down, have a great breakfast and then appreciate one of the wonderful things that we extract from the forest which is maple syrup and take a hike and actually see it.”

Maple confections are available for purchase. The fun continues Sunday. Admission is $4 to $8 a person.

Comments

comments