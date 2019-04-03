Wesselman Woods Considering Culling to Decrease Deer Population

An overgrown deer population at the Wesselman Woods Nature Center in Evansville has staff members looking at different options to get the problem under control. One of those options include deer culling where experts are brought in to hunt the deer. However that option is causing some controversy.

Wesselman Woods Nature Center staff members say they want to keep their forest healthy, and that’s why they are considering a number of options. Staff say the deer population in the nature center is not only affecting the health of the forest and deer, but could create dangerous situations for nearby homeowners and drivers.

The center is applying for a Department of Natural Resources grant to have a professional service decrease its deer population. Deer without a natural predator are growing in population and that’s causing several problems.

“It is literally killing our forests because of over population,” says Wesselman Wood’s Natural Resources and Operations Manager.

The nature center in the middle of a city and a residential neighborhood.

“You know that Boeke road is heavily traveled. I’ve understand that some of them have come across Morgan Avenue and I mean they just don’t have that much of a chance,” says Cliff Aiton who lives down the street from the center.

Deer can cause problems for neighbors, and drivers.

“There are corridors, and with that we have super high populations of deer in our forests that means we have even higher a number crossing roads which is very dangerous,” says Hall.

“We’ve seen them out here behind the railroad tracks and stuff, around behind there,” says Tommy DeMoss who also lives close to the nature center.

“A couple of times they have came up on those railroad tracks,” says Aiton.

Reducing the deer population could help both the deer and the forest, so Wesselman staff say they are considering the DNR grant.

“Some of them that don’t get enough to eat, they starve. It’s inhumane for them to be over populated,” says DeMoss.

Hall says, “Deer culling is one of the most efficient ways of reducing deer populations and most cost effective and one of the most humane names as well.

Wesselman Woods staff are still considering this as an option, but say they want to do what’s best for the forest.

