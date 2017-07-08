Wesselman Nature Society Hosts Annual Bug Fest
Wesselman Nature Society hosting its annual Bug Fest. The event allows people to learn about insects, spiders and other creepy crawly animals.
Organizers say the event always has a large amount of hands on activities. They say event attendees can see live critters.
Program Naturalist, Alana Fligor says, “A lot of people cringe when they hear insects or if a caterpillar falls on them and they’re like it’s going to hurt me but really they’re out doing their own insect thing.”
Organizers say the turnout was great.