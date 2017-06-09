Home Indiana Evansville Wesselman Nature Society Gears Up for Annual Reptile Roundup June 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Wesselman Nature Society is offering a chance to get up close and personal with some reptiles this weekend. Families can come out to enjoy some hands-on fun, and meet live animals this Saturday.

The event is presented by the Pet Food Center, and there will be plenty of snakes, turtles, and lizards to check out.

Guests can also enjoy the activities that Wesselman Nature Society provides throughout the year.

Gena Garrett said, “We’ll have kids crafts, and animals out the whole time. Come out with the kids, check it out, take a hike while you’re here. It should be a really good time.”

Reptile Roundup starts Saturday, June 10th at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.





