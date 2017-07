The Wesselman Nature Society is putting on a family-friendly event for anyone who loves creepy crawlers. Bug Fest is going on this weekend to teach everyone about the world of bugs.

This event includes hands-on activities and opportunities to meet these live critters. It will be held at Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve on Saturday, July 8th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit Wesselman Wood Nature Preserve, or call 812-479-0771.





