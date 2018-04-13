44News | Evansville, IN

Welfare Check Results in Arrest of Ft. Branch Man on Multiple Drug Charges

April 13th, 2018 Indiana

A welfare check by Gibson County officers led to the arrest of a Fort Branch man for drug paraphernalia. Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report Friday of a man inside that had been sitting in the parking lot of the Flying J Truck Stop located at 844 E 1250 South since 6 a.m. and had not moved.

45-year-old Jerauld Faulkner was found with drug paraphernalia. Sgt. Vanoven with the assistance of Haubstadt Officer Jeremy Volk began a roadside drug investigation. The investigation lead to the arrest of Faulkner.

Faulkner was charged with Possession of Marijuana with a Prior Conviction, Possession of Paraphernalia with a Prior Conviction, Possession of Methamphetamines, and Possession of Methamphetamines with a Firearm.

He is being held in the Gibson County Jail.

