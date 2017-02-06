“Welcome To Henderson” Signs Temporarily Missing

People driving through Henderson may notice the Welcome To Henderson signs are missing, but crews say not to worry.

The signs that welcome drivers into Henderson are being updated. Many of these signs have not been updated since 2002. These new signs will utilize new community branding colors and the city’s new branding logo. The Henderson Board of Commissioners decided on this update last year

According to Henderson’s Public Information Officer, Donna Stinnett, “We did have this new branding color scheme and logo and since the signs needed to be refreshed anyway, it was a good opportunity to be a part of that branding effort.”

Part of the project includes redoing the “History Walk” signs. As of now, no timeline has been set for that portion of the project.

