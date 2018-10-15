Home Indiana Evansville Welborn Baptist Foundation Names Next Executive Director October 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Welborn Baptist Foundation’s Board of Directors have concluded a six-month search for the private foundation’s next leader.

Patrick J. Creech will take the helm as Executive Director/CEO starting November 12, 2018.

Mr. Creech holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University and is currently Strategic Outreach Pastor at Crossroads Christian Church in Evansville. Prior to his time at Crossroads, Mr. Creech served in a variety of management roles at George Koch Sons LLC, including strategic planning and operational improvements as Director of Engineering.

“Pat is a perfect fit for the Welborn Baptist Foundation”, said John C. Schroeder, the Foundation’s Board Chairman. Mr. Schroeder stated the Board is confident Mr. Creech will lead the Foundation to the next level of its strategic plan and commitment to seeing our community flourish.

Chairman Schroeder states Pat has a unique blend of business leadership experience, as well as a deep understanding of the community’s faith-based landscape. Further, he has many contacts in the Evansville region and will be a quick study in his new role.

“Since its inception, the Welborn Baptist Foundation has established a state-wide reputation as an invaluable resource to the Tri-State area. I am honored to become a part of the Foundation at this important juncture”, Mr. Creech said.

Mr. Creech succeeds Kevin Bain, Welborn’s current chief executive, who is retiring in January. Kevin has served with distinction as Executive Director of the Welborn Baptist Foundation since 2008.

