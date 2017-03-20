Home Indiana Welborn Baptist Foundation Launches its 2017 Funding Grant Cycle March 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A tri-state faith-based foundation is launching its next round of grants. Welborn Baptist Foundation launches its 2017 funding cycle in the Christ-Centered Living Community Impact Area. The foundation is committed to investing in non-profits and collaborations that promote Christ-Centered Living.

Welborn Baptist Foundation is committed to invest in the work of faith-based non-profits and their collaborations that promote Christ-Centered Living, such as increasing opportunities for Evangelism, discipleship and coordinated opportunities to meet community needs through giving and service.

To learn more about Christ-Centered Living, access resources and apply for funding, visit Welborn Foundation Christ-Centered Living.

People can submit applications through Friday, May 5th. Grant recipients will be announced in November.

Last November the Welborn Foundation handed out nearly $700,000 in grant money to Carver Community Organization, the YMCA, the ARC of Evansville, and Community Coordinated Child Care (4C) of Southern Indiana.

Since its inception, the foundation has provided more than $50 million to nonprofits in southwestern Indiana, southeastern Illinois, and western Kentucky.

