Welborn Baptist Foundation Awards St. Vincent $1(M)

Saint Vincent in Evansville will get a share of more than $1 million thanks to the Welborn Baptist Foundation.

St. Vincent was the recipient of the foundation’s Donald B. Cox memorial grant–a tribute to the foundation’s first chairman.

The money will support health initiatives through 2018 and were awarded to recognize programs that align with the foundation’s three priorities for investment the availability of nutritious food and drinks, physical activity opportunities and healthy environments.

