Welborn Baptist Foundation Awards Nearly $2M In Grants

A Tri-State faith-based foundation is handing out nearly two million dollars to more than a dozen organizations. The Welborn Baptist Foundation awarded $1,927,500 in grants to 14 community organizations.

These grants will support 16 initiatives in 2018 and 2019. The grants are designed to support healthy lifestyles, including nutritious food and beverage availability, physical activity opportunities and healthy environment.

Since the foundation’s inception, it has provided close to $60 million to nonprofits in Southwestern Indiana, Southeastern Illinois, and Western Kentucky.

