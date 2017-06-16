Home Indiana Welborn Baptist Foundation Awards More Than $1M in Grants June 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A healthy eating and active living foundation is handing out more than a million dollars in grants to the tri-state. The Welborn Baptist Foundation awarded $1,085,000 in grants to community organizations participating in the foundation’s Healthy Eating & Active Living (HEAL) grant cycle.

These grants will support 2018 initiatives. They are designed to support healthy lifestyles, including nutritious food and beverage availability, physical activity opportunities and healthy environment.

For more information, visit Welborn Baptist Foundation.

The foundation was created in 1999, focused on Early Learning, Healthy Eating and Active Living, Christ-Centered Living, and Nonprofit Excellence. It has provided more than $50 million to nonprofits in S.W. Indiana, S.E. Illinois, and western Kentucky.

