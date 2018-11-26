Home Indiana Evansville Welborn Baptist Foundation Awards $1.5 Million to Community Organizations November 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Welborn Baptist Foundation has awarded a cumulative $1.5 million in grants to five community organizations participating in the Foundation’s 2018 Early Learning grant cycle.

These community organizations include Evansville Christian School, Carver Community Organization, YMCA, St. Vincent’s Early Learning Center, and Community Coordinated Child Care of Southern Indiana.

The money awarded to these five organizations will support initiatives in 2019 and 2020.

“These grants reflect focused investments in Early Learning,” said Patrick Jackson, Senior Program Officer. “They are designed to contribute to two important changes in our community: more children arriving at Kindergarten ready to learn, and more 3rd graders exceeding grade-level benchmarks for school success.”

These grants were awarded to organizations that align with the Foundation’s four priorities for Early Learning investment:

Family Engagement

Provider Effectiveness

Affordable, High Quality Enrollment

Academic Supports

Click here for more information about Welborn Baptist Foundation and its grant process.

