Since SO many of you are asking, “What should I binge watch next?”, I’ve teamed up with Zach from 44Film Club to give you the answer.

We try not to slip up and “Spoiler Alert”, but when you’re explaining a show with several seasons under it’s belt, it’s bound to happen.

Press play below to see my pick for this week!



Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments