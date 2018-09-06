Weekend Road Closures in Evansville

A weekend filled with events is planned for Evansville which means road closures for some areas of the city.

The Family Day in the Park on September 7th will start at 6:00PM and end September 8th at 6:00PM. The event will close the Civic Center back 40 parking lot.

Adams Avenue from 2nd Street to the line between Alhambra and the Evansville Brewhouse will be closed for the Morgan Dodd Wedding on September 8th from 1:00PM to 11:30PM.

Central Instrumental Music Boosters will be hosting C.H.S. Marching Band Competition on September 8th from 7:00AM to 11:00PM, closing Old Post Road from Berry Lane to First Avenue.

The YMCA 15K on September 8th is from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The event will close Riverside Drive from Shawnee Drive to Ohio Street; North Heidelbach Avenue from Herndon Drive to John Street; John Street from N Heidelbach Ave to Vine Street; Vine Street from NW 10th Street to Riverside Drive.

