Weekend Road Closures In Henderson

On April 21st, Hazex construction, the contractor for the city of Henderson, will be demolishing the former Immanuel Baptist Temple Sanctuary to make way for a new fire station.

Many Streets will be affected by this demolition.

Starting at 6 AM on Saturday morning, drivers will not be able to use Adams Street between First and Second Street.

During the demolition and cleanup Adams Street will be inaccessible.

There will also be a lane restriction on Second Street.

Only one outbound lane will be able to use near the corner of Second and Adams. Drivers should proceed with caution while approaching these intersections.

The demolition should be finished by the end of the weekend.

The demolition was set for the weekend so it would interfere with weekday traffic and classes at neighboring Holy Name School.

It had been originally planned for the week of Spring break but was postponed.

The site will eventually become the location of a new central fire state for the Henderson Fire Department.

City officials say the classroom portion of the former church will be renovated for the new fire station.

