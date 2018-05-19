Weekend Rides To Honor Fallen Soldiers

The Patriot Guard is asking anybody in the Tristate to take a ride. Soldiers and members of the community are honoring fallen soldiers this weekend with the annual A Ride to Remember.

A Ride to Remember is an annual motorcycle ride held to honor fallen soldiers in the Tristate. Rides will be held Saturday and Sunday. Captain John Sandwell has asked members from the community to come out and ride along with them.

Saturday’s ride was a roundtrip from Evansville to Poseyville, and was about 70 miles. Sunday ride will be traveling throughout the tri-state and will be about 157 miles.

Police Officers Being Honored May 19th:

SPC William A. Jeffries, INARNG, 39 Evansville, IN

PFC Darren A. DeBlanc, USA, 20 Evansville, IN

SGT Jacen Beck, INARNG, 35, Evansville, IN

SGT Joseph Ford, INARNG, 23 Knox, IN

SPC David W. Taylor, USA, 20 Dixon, KY

SGT Jimmy Shawn Lee, USMC, 26 Mt. Vernon, IN

CPL Willard M. Powell, USA, 21 Evansville, IN

SPC Jonathan R. Pfender, USA, 22 Evansville, IN

SGT Brock A. Babb, USMC, 40 Evansville, IN

LCPL James E. Brown, USMC, 20 Owensville, IN

Itinerary:

Approximate Timeline: All times other than assembly times are approximate

In Evansville: 9:00 AM CST at Evansville American Red Cross, 29 S. Stockwell Rd, Evansville

9:30 AM CST: SGT Joseph Ford, SPC David W. Taylor

10:30-10-45 AM Depart for Sunset Memorial Park

11:00 AM CPL Willard Powell Sunset Memorial Park

11:30 AM: Lunch and Depart for Wassmer Rd.(CR 1050 S). Poseyville, IN Dist 25 Miles.

Directions: North on US 41, then West on I-64. Take Poseyville exit, turn right onto Hwy 165. Turn left on the second county road you encounter. Cemetery is on your right approximately 100 yards after making turn. Park along one side only of county road.

1:00 PM LCPL James Brown, Salmon Cemetery (Old Union Cemetery on Google Maps)

1:30 PM Depart for St. Joseph Cemetery, Mesker Park Dr., Evansville, IN. Dist 21 miles.

Directions: Depart to the right from the cemetery and proceed into Poseyville. Turn right at the Catholic Church then proceed to to IN-165 at end of street, turn left. Turn left onto IN-66 and proceed to Mesker Park Dr. Turn right on Mesker Park Drive then right again into St. Joesph Cemetery. Drive straight through to the next to last intersecting lane on right. You may park either on main lane or the intersecting lane which is a hill.

2:00 PM SGT Brock Babb

2:30 PM Depart for Alexander Memorial Garden Dist under 1 mile.

Depart St. Joeseph Cemetery by turning right on Mesker Park Dr. Take next right into Alexander. Upon entering Alexander, take first left down the hill. Follow that lane past 2 intersecting lanes. Park between 2nd and third lanes on the left side.

2:45 PM SPC Williams Jeffries, PFC Darren DeBlanc, SGT Jacen Beck

Following these services, we will immediately depart for SPC Jonathan Pfender Dist 300 yards.

3:15 PM SPC Jonathan Pfender

Police Officers Being Honored May 20th:

LCPL Alec Terwiske, USMC 21 Dubois, IN

SPC Jared Arnn,* USA, 21 Boonville, IN

CPL Eric R. Lueken, USMC, 23 Dubois, IN

SFC David Moore, INARNG, 42 Dubois, IN

Seaman Apprentice Shayna Ann Schnell, USN, 19 Tell City, IN

SFC Barry E. Jarvis, USA, 36, Tell City, IN

Assembly:

9:00 AM CST at Bud’s Harley Davidson, 4700 E. Morgan Ave., Evansville

Approximate Timeline: All times other than assembly times are approximate

9:00 AM CST: Assemble Bud’s Harley Davidson, Evansville, IN

9:30 AM CST Depart for assembly point, Jasper, IN Route Morgan Ave East to I-169 North to I-64 East to 231 North

Enter Eastern Time Zone

11:20 AM EST: Arrive at McDonalds North of downtown Jasper 4130 N. Newton St (US 231 & 41st St), Turn into drive for Super Wallmart

11:20 AM EST Lunch Break

12:15 PM EST Depart for Dubois, IN North 231 to IN-56 East then South on IN 545 into Dubois left on E. Main, then South on 4th.

12:50 PM EST Arrive St. Rafael’s CPL Eric Lueken & SFC David Moore

2:00 PM EST Depart for Celestine, IN Take 4th St. South, Left/East 545 then South, right on N Celestine Rd then left on IN-164 Church on Right

2:20 PM EST LCPL Alec R. Terwiske

3:00 PM EST Depart for Gatchel Cemetery: Right on IN-164 out of church to IN-145 Right/South. Continue on 145 which becomes IN-64 then becomes IN-37 Follow signs for I-64 Interstate. Continue on 37 S past I-64. See map below for Gatchel Cemetery.

Enter Central Time Zone

2:55 CST Arrive Gatchel Cemetery, Gatchel, IN Seaman Apprentice Shayna Ann Schnell

3:30 CST Depart for Deer Creek Baptist Church (3.1 mi. South from Gatchel)

3:40 CST Arrive Deer Creek Baptist Church, Tell City, IN SFC Barry E. Jarvis

4:15 CST Depart for Maple Grove Cemetery, S. 3rd St., Boonville, IN (See Map for Directions)

5:15 PM SPC Jared Arnn

Comments

comments