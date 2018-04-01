44News | Evansville, IN

A Weekend to Remember: Tyra Buss Makes Mt. Carmel Proud

A Weekend to Remember: Tyra Buss Makes Mt. Carmel Proud

April 1st, 2018 Illinois, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter

Tyra Buss is a name both Mount Carmel High School fans and Indiana women’s basketball fans will remember forever.

Buss ended her career with a win after helping the Hoosiers to a Women’s NIT championship.

She is the program’s all-time scoring leader and chipped in 16 more points in front of a record-breaking crowd at Assembly Hall Saturday.

Buss plans on entering the 2018 WNBA Draft with her career at IU complete.

Before this week, projections by multiple sports websites had Buss being selected in the second or third round.

However, no matter where she goes, Buss will always remember where she came from.

Mount Carmel, Illinois.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.