Home Illinois A Weekend to Remember: Tyra Buss Makes Mt. Carmel Proud April 1st, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Illinois, Indiana, Sports

Tyra Buss is a name both Mount Carmel High School fans and Indiana women’s basketball fans will remember forever.

Buss ended her career with a win after helping the Hoosiers to a Women’s NIT championship.

She is the program’s all-time scoring leader and chipped in 16 more points in front of a record-breaking crowd at Assembly Hall Saturday.

Buss plans on entering the 2018 WNBA Draft with her career at IU complete.

Before this week, projections by multiple sports websites had Buss being selected in the second or third round.

However, no matter where she goes, Buss will always remember where she came from.

Mount Carmel, Illinois.

Comments

comments