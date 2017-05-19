Weekend Outlook In a Nutshell Based On Latest Data

A few random, spotty showers/t’storms are possible overnight-early AM. The tail end of t’storms coming out of Oklahoma & Missouri now may pass/pop a few new t’storms mid- to late morning in the area.

It then looks partly cloudy, breezy to windy, very warm to hot & humid with temperatures rising to 86-90 with heat indices 90-96.

A squall line may develop just west of I-57 & then pass through 5-9 PM with scattered severe gusts.

A few showers are possible Sunday morning with clouds, but the afternoon looks great! With sunshine & some clouds & a nice, cooler, less humid breeze, highs should reach 75-79.

Chad Evans



