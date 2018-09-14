Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever

The weekend is upon us, and our entertainment insider is in French Lick, but she left us a list of ideas to get you off the couch, and out in our city for some fun!

Have you been waiting to find the perfect fur-ever friend? Pets-mart in Evansville is holding their national adoption weekend! Starting today, and running through Sunday, they will have over two hundred and fifty animals that are in need of a human. Which means, you might meet your new best friend.

And varsity liquors has been voted the reader’s choice best liquor store, so they’re celebrating with a party…for all of you! Stop by tonight between five and eight p-m, and sample some of the new products they have brought into the store. There will be a Jim Beam table and Carson’s brewery will be there for sure.

Grab your poodle skirt, lace up those saddle shoes, and start your engines for the river-walk communities cruise-in and sock hop, tonight. Starting at 7PM, enjoy live music from the duke boys, food, and some of the hottest cars in the area. If you want to be a part of the show, there is no registration fee, but be there before 7, the first 100 cars will get a dash plaque! All proceeds go to river-walk communities activities center.

And Gretchin gave you a sneak peek of this next event yesterday. Enter the dark, literally, world of the human body, and mingle with the stomach, heart, rectum and more in Mark Clem’s “Innards Struggle”. If you’re a fan of immature humor like fart jokes, and puns…you won’t be disappointed, the show is heavily laced with them. Innards struggle is a laugh riot, ten-puns-per-minute murder mystery romp through the human body… literally! It runs all weekend at 321 Congress Avenue in Evansville.

He’s an American actor, musician, director, and stand-up comedian widely known for his role as Samual “Screech” Powers in the television show saved by the bell, and he’s in town tonight! Catch Dustin Diamond’s comedy routine at the econo-lodge, starting at 8 p-m. Tickets start at twenty dollars with v-i-p and meet and greet tickets available.

Are you looking for bargains and deals on furniture, clothing and more? Downtown Evansville will be the destination for hidden gems during the first-ever downtown alley sale on Saturday, from seven to eleven am. Find the sale along main street and in the alleys meeting main street from 2nd to 6th streets.

What does kunst mean? Art! This weekend is Kuntsfest in new harmony! The streets will be covered with black, red, and gold to represent the German flag as over 200 vendors descend upon them. You can expect everything from antiques, collectibles, and locally made ornaments to hot tamales, pork chops, brain sandwiches, and so much more! Other activities include painting at the Hoosier salon, tours of their vibrant business district, and fun for the children.

And there’s so much more on the city calendar at the Best Day Ever Evansville, like the Owensboro air show, bridge run 5 and 10-k, the Ferdinand folk festival, an evening to celebrate, a diversity parade…it’s a busy weekend here in the Tri-State.

Get out and have the best day ever!



