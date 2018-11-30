Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Chris says it’s going to be a wet, but warm weekend, so grab an umbrella and get out and have the best day ever with some of these events!

First up, it’s the Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights in Garvin Park! Enjoy the magical mile by driving through or take a carriage ride through the lights! Added bonus? The money benefits Easterseals!

Looking for a special gift for an art lover? The opening reception of Gamut Gallery’s “1st Annual Invitational” exhibition is tonight, featuring works by local, regional, and national artists; all priced 3 hundred dollars and under. This event is free and open to the public.

Another option is an event that takes you to days of Christmas gone by. First performed in 1969, USI’s Madrigal Feaste is a festive dinner and concert set in renaissance Ireland. Attendees witness the reenactment of a royal feast, with processionals and holiday music accompanying each item on the menu as performers and guests welcome the holiday season.

Or enjoy a great night of theatre at EVPL Central. Assassins Lays bare the lives of nine individuals who assassinated, or tried to assassinate, the President of the United States, in a one-act historical “re-vusical” that explores the dark side of the American experience. You’ve got 3 chances to see this show over the weekend.

And the big guy is headed to Owensboro tomorrow. Bring the family for a fun filled morning sure to get all in the holiday spirit. It’s breakfast with Santa at the Owensboro convention center! Guests can enjoy a delicious breakfast of pancakes, bacon, choice of juice or coffee, and of course, an opportunity to take their own photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tickets are eight dollars.

Also a holiday tradition, see a gaggle of Santas running the streets for the 5th Annual Rotary Santa Run starting at the Eycamp Scout Center just off the Lloyd expressway. There will also be a spirit competition for the best Santa suit! Entertainment insider Gretchin Irons will be there judging the competition, along with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

And Franklin Street has a full day of activities planned, and it is all Elf, the movie everyone loves, themed! There will be musicians busking on each block, food trucks, a coloring area, snowball toss for kids, the lighting of the tree, Papa elf reading the night before Christmas, and of course, hot chocolate and donuts.

Also on Saturday, what would the Christmas season be like without gingerbread houses?

Head to St. Vincent’s Manor for Aurora’s Gingerbread House Fundraiser to watch the culinary challenge and vote for your favorite by donating dollars and cents. Guests will also enjoy exciting holiday entertainment, a fabulous silent auction, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a fun-filled kid’s gingerbread workshop. All the money from the event goes towards the prevention of homelessness in the area.

And there’s more on the Best Day Ever Evansville’s calendar, like pet pictures with Santa, a reindeer experience, Bunny Bread’s Candy Cane Express and more.

So get out and have The Best Day Ever!

