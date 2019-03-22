Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

The weekend has arrived, and as your Entertainment Insider and host of The Best Day Ever Evansville, I’ve gone through my city calendar, and put together a list of things to do to help you get out of the house and into some fun!

Let’s start with something spooky…

Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” at Evansville Civic Theatre opens tonight!

Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island.

All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate, for each has been marked for murder.

This iconic play now has two possible endings…audience members will follow the clues and cast their ballot with $1 a vote, deciding the fate of the actors onstage.





And not one, but two ways to get the entire family out for something fun on the cheap.

Head on over to Henderson for a variety show at north middle school.

This is a combined charity event for New Hope Animal Rescue Center, Matthew 25 AIDS Service, and the family of Indarious Walker.

Tickets are available at door, and are $5 for adults,

Just three dollars for kids.

And Little Lambs in Evansville is hosting a family board game night.

And more theatre at USI…”On the Exhale” runs this weekend.

When a senseless act of violence changes her life forever, a woman finds herself drawn to the very weapon used to commit the crime and to the irresistible feeling of power that comes from holding life and death in her hands.

Admission?

Free.

Want to learn how to upcycle old stuff from your closet?

You can do just that at the Fashion Art Design Collective tomorrow.

Surround yourself in the beautiful Victorian environment of the Sauced ballroom, while learning new skills in the fiber arts.

Four local fiber artists will present four different fiber arts “hands on” classes.

Bonus!

You will walk away with 3 unique projects.

The Ultimate Hip-Hop Throwback Tour from the late 90s and early 2000s comes to the Evansville Coliseum tomorrow night, featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Twista, the Ying Yang Twins, Lil Flip, Mr. Yola, Sloan Bone and more.

Tickets are forty dollars.

Doors open at 7.

The casual cocktail party for pups is back!

This year’s Canine Carnival Ball will feature Monte Skelton and friends, mystifier Lamont McGee from St. Louis, silent and live auctions, a buffet, and It Takes a Village puppies and dogs on site.

Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple.

It’s your last weekend for heart-stopping hockey action!

Your Evansville Thunderbolts will try to out-shoot the Birmingham Bulls.

The puck drops at 7:15 pm both Friday and Saturday.

And I hear they’re actually having a contest to shoot a goal for cash….

Are you a Hamilton fanatic?

Whether you are a super-fan who can rap every word with Lafayette and Angelica’s super-fast patter, or a casual car-singer who gets *some* of the words right, the Hamiltunes sing-along at Studio 321 tomorrow night is for you.

Tickets are just $7

And go toward STAGEtwo’s future production costs.

Glitter makes history with their latest burlesque and variety show!

This isn’t the boring old history lessons you were taught in school.

Glitter in the Air Productions interpret history in a playful way with their unique brand of burlesque theater!

Proceeds benefit Super Cily, a local sweetheart battling Ewing’s Sarcoma.

The shows always sell out, so you’ll want to get tickets now, and bring cash for the bar.

And there’s more on that city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com.

Check it out, find something, then go have The Best Day Ever!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

