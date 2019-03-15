Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

3 cheers for the weekend!

To help you make the most of it, I’ve has gone through my city calendar to give you some fun choices.

First up, they’re all the rage for the last year, and if you’re wanting a she-shed?

I know where you can find some!





The She Shed Show is today at the National Guard Armory starting at noon.

This show is for all the ladies who have their own personal space or desire one.

There will be booths with antiques, collectibles, dealers with everything, country to contemporary, and vendors who can give you construction and renovation ideas.

And feeling like you don’t want to cook today?

Good news!

Saint John’s Men’s Club is holding their annual fish fry at their church in Daylight.

Order fried or baked fish, with multiple sides plus dessert for dine in or carryout.

Dinner is $10 adults, $5 for children.

Prolific singer-songwriter Clint Black has long been heralded as one of country music’s brightest stars. ..and he’s here tonight!

He’s celebrating the 30th anniversary of his triple platinum-selling debut album, Killin’ Time, by hitting the road for his Still … Killin’ Time tour.

Doors to Old National Events Plaza open at 5:30, and tickets are still available online, starting at thirty six dollars on Ticketmaster.

And not one, but three high school musicals this weekend!

Mount Vernon High School is performing “Peter and the Starcatcher”…

In this wickedly imaginative play, we meet a poor orphaned child on the high seas simply called boy because, in the absence of a mother and a father, he was never given a name.

His sad and lonely world is turned upside down when he meets Molly.

The show runs tonight, and there will be a matinee and evening performance Saturday.

And at Harrison High School, Side Show the Musical!

Based on the true story of conjoined twins Violet and Daisy Hilton who became stars during the Depression, Side Show is a moving portrait of two women joined at the hip whose extraordinary “bond” brings them fame but denies them love.

Tickets are $10 for adults 21 and over and $7 for students.

The show runs tonight, and there are two show times on Saturday.

Come on down to Urinetown…

The musical of course… Not the place.

This insane and wacky show will definitely have you laughing all the way home.

You can catch that all weekend long, including a Sunday matinee at the Academy for Innovative Studies on Diamond.

Feeling lucky?

Evansville’s original St. Patrick’s day race, Run of Luck 7K, carves out a course through Evansville’s west side tomorrow.

Be sure to wear your best Paddy’s Day green…there are three $100 cash prizes for the best!

And the $1000 pot of gold giveaway is back -one lucky participant will win $1000 cash!

Do the winter doldrums have you feeling antsy for the coming of spring?

Saturday, enjoy the woods of Audubon Park with a free naturalist-led end-of-winter hike.

Wear some sturdy shoes for this nearly mile-long hike.

And your favorite furniture store/nightclub is having a party…

It’s the 2nd Annual Irish Fest at Pat Coslett’s Simplicity!

The Godfathers will be playing all of your favorite tunes, and you can try Bubbles’ famous homemade Irish stew for dinner!

Entry to this event is 100% free!

Also tomorrow is the Fourth Annual Dishes for Wishes event!

Taste wonderful goodies offered in three categories sweet, savory, and spirits, and then vote on your favorites.

Meet some of the wish children, dance to requested songs, bid on amazing silent auction items, and win prizes!

Tickets are $40.

And Sunday, you can take a tour of the world at Chefs of Note.

This international cuisine tasting event features seven Evansville restaurants, chef demonstrations, sampling, and recipes.

Along with international music for your enjoyment!

It’s super affordable at $25 a ticket.

And will be at the Tropicana Conference Center.

