Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

It may end up being a wet weekend, but as your Entertainment Insider and host of The Best Day Ever Evansville I’m making sure you know it’s a fun one too!

So many events this weekend!

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…a great date night starts with art!





And tonight at the Rumjahn Gallery on Main Street is the opening reception of “Necessary Monsters” featuring the artwork of Garry Holstein and Brett Anderson.

Stroll through the gallery and you might even find a cute gift in the boutique.

This event is free!

And if you’re a theatre buff?

It’s a great weekend for you.

First up…

Pop! Six! Squish! Uh uh, Cicero, Lipchitz!

It’s North High School’s production of “Chicago”!

Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults.

You can call North High School anytime to reserve your seats or purchase at the door.

Catch it tonight, tomorrow and there’s a matinee performance on Sunday.

And more theatre in Owensboro…

With a classic fairy-tale setting, loads of exciting and hilarious roles to play, a variety of entertaining musical numbers and a plot full of mystery and adventure, “Princess Whatsername” has it all!

It begins in the misty forest, where a girl is sleeping all alone. But when she wakes, nothing looks familiar to her.

Expect appearances by fairy tale characters you’re sure to recognize.

This show runs all weekend.

When Marty and I fly together, We save a lot of money because Marty fits conveniently in the overhead bin!

One night with your two favorite amigos.

“An evening you will forget for the rest of your life” with Steve Martin and Martin Short is tonight at Old National Events Plaza.

Expect new material in a variety of musical sketches and conversations about their iconic careers, most memorable encounters, and of course, their legendary lives in show-business.

Tomorrow, if you have some “spare” time…

Evansville Bowl for Kids’ Sake continues Saturday at Franklin Lanes.

Bring the family, or a group of buds and play for bragging rights, all while you help raise money for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana.

Calling all super-heroes!

Tomorrow is another super fun kids yoga event at Tri State Athletic Club.

The kids will stretch and also hear a story and get to make a craft!

Parents are welcome to stay or leave.

Space is limited, so call to register.

Can music make a difference?

It does when it benefits Easter Seals!

Lamasco will be featuring a ton of great acts like Zaedo, Big Ninja Delight and Laylow starting at 5:30.

There is a suggested donation of ten dollars.

If you’re looking to eat, drink and be merry?

Each spring, Chemo Buddies come together to celebrate life, have fun, and create a memory, and this year they’re doing just that with a Lavender Ball.

This elegant evening will have dinner, dancing, camaraderie and a few surprises.

Tickets are available online and start at $37.50.

They’re an American bluegrass band that has performed with Steve Martin and are Grammy award winners.

Steep Canyon Rangers are performing at the Bluegrass Music and Hall of Fame Museum in Owensboro tomorrow night.

Doors to Woodward Theatre open for all shows at 6:00 pm, and the music begins at 7:00.

Discounted museum admission to tour exhibits is available to all concert attendees.

The Daviess County Library presents Unscripted 7, Night 2: The Prisoner of Perdition and Deadly Damsel.

Both these films are intense and gritty.

Perdition is a supernatural western; Damsel is a super hero noir.

The usual Unscripted trappings – popcorn, drinks, bad movie poster giveaways – will be there as well.

As always, Unscripted is free!

And if none of these spoke to you, find more on that city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com.

Grab an umbrella, get out and have The Best Day Ever!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

