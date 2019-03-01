Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

Who’s ready for the weekend?

If you raised your hand, as your Entertainment Insider and host of Evansville’s YouTube Channel, I’ve come up with a long list of fun options for getting out and having The Best Day Ever.

Chris says it’s going to be mostly decent this weekend (until Sunday), so you have no excuse, get out and enjoy our city!

First up, let’s start with Mardi Gras parties and food.





Mardi Gras is going strong at Lamasco Bar and Grill, and they are serving up their famous oyster and crawfish boils on those newspaper lined tables.

Yum!

And Stockwell Inn is also serving up some savory Cajun goodness like po boys, fried gator, jambalaya and more… to wash down all that great food, they will also have hurricanes and beer specials daily

In support of It Takes a Village, Mardi Gras beads will be sold with proceeds benefiting the dogs of ITV.

And if you’re looking for more Cajun goodness?

Check out the video for a list of all the locally owned places offering up specials until Fat Tuesday.

Laissez les bon temps rouler!

And if you need more Mardi Gras fun?

It’s the biggest pub crawl of the year, and it’s for two nights!

Grab your friends, and get ready for the Mardis Gras Franklin Crawl!

$10 armband covers both nights of fun on Franklin which includes: entry to all bars on Franklin, free TED shuttle, and a free cab ride home!

The $10 also gets you access to the 2019 Mardi Gras Scavenger Hunt on Franklin and the chance to win an all expenses paid trip to New Orleans!!!!

Re-live your high school days of Colt 45 and 2 Zig Zags…with Afroman at Bokeh Lounge!

2 Live Crew’s DJ Mr. Mixx will also be there.

Tickets are 10 dollars in advance, and if you wait?

They’re 15 at the door…if they’re available.

We’ve got to get to Saturday.

Celebrate the maple sugar harvest from the trees of Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve at the Maple Sugarbush Festival!

Bring the family to enjoy a hearty breakfast, including sausage, all-you-can-eat pancakes with pure maple syrup, and juice, milk, and coffee.

And a guided tour after!

Or, if you’re in the giving mood, your 44News crew will be at Vann Pollack Park tomorrow morning to help Keep Evansville Beautiful!

Also tomorrow, the 2019 Gala Auction in New Harmony!

This exciting and fun filled event brings together the region to celebrate the arts.

Tomorrow’s gala will feature 50 unique…inspiring, and beautiful pieces including ceramics, furniture and jewelry.

It’s all housed in the beautiful Thralls Opera House.

Grab your best black and white attire and attend the 4th Annual Black and White Masquerade Ball at the Country Club tomorrow.

3 cash bars, hors d’oeuvres, a picture booth, and giveaways…do you need more?

They’re close to selling out…so if you’ve been on the fence, get your tickets today.

And if none of this gets you off the couch?

We know where you can find more events!

Check that city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com.

Get out and have The Best Day Ever!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

