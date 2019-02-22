Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

Are you ready for the weekend?

Honoring women leaders, the Southwest Indiana Chamber hosts the Annual Athena Award Luncheon today.

The 2019 Athenas include some local favorites like Deena Laska of Children’s Center of Dance Education and Gina Gibson of Evansville Christian Life Center.

And opening tonight at 321 North Congress…is StageTWO’s production of August Wilson’s “Fences”

This sensational drama follows Troy Maxson, a former baseball player who, unable to cross the racial divide into the major leagues, now provides for his family as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh.

“Fences” is a powerful story of loyalty, love, and ultimately forgiveness.

The show opens tonight and runs through the weekend.

It’s a weekend full of shows as Jesus Christ Super Star opens at the Shoe Carnival Complex on Green River Road.

This 1970’s rock opera depicts political and interpersonal struggles between Judas Iscariot and Jesus that are not present in the Bible.

The show runs all weekend, and tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for current students.

And it’s a USI tradition…

The Vagina Monologues is tonight in Forum 3.

This year’s performance includes, for the first time ever, 3 new monologues written by USI student performers about their gender experiences.

It is sure to be, at turns, heart breaking and hilarious!

Tickets are $8.

Moving on to Saturday…

You may recognize Megan Piphus from her appearances on the Oprah Winfrey Show, NBC’s America’s Got Talent, and the Tonight Show with Jay Leno….and she’ll be at CMoE Saturday!

Megan not only performs ventriloquism, she also encourages children to follow their dreams and pursue their passions, just as she did.

Megan will lead a ventriloquist workshop after the performance.

All activities are included with general admission, it’s $8 per person, or free for CMoE family members.

It’s the yummiest day on Franklin Street!

The 6th Annual Gumbo Cook-off is tomorrow!

More stops, more nonprofits, and more gumbo with trolley service available this year as well!

It’s $20 per gumbo bowl, and they will be available for purchase at Lamasco Bar and Grill and Thyme in the Kitchen.

Only 1,000 gumbo bowls will be sold, and they’ve sold out quickly the previous years!

Also tomorrow is the Ribeyes for Ribeyre dinner and auction at Ribeyre Gymnasium in historic New Harmony!

Doors open at 4:30pm, and hand-cut Dewig Meats rib-eye steaks will be cooked on-site and served with salad, baked potato, roll, dessert and drink; hot-dogs will also be available.

A traditional live auction will begin at 6:00 pm.

That steak dinner is just twenty bucks.

Or you can revive Valentine’s Day at Astra Theatre in Jasper with a showing of When Harry Met Sally.

Directed by the acclaimed Rob Reiner with an Oscar nominated screenplay by Nora Ephron, this rom com spins the age-old question, in a witty and hilarious manner, of the differences between men and women.

Admission is eight dollars.

