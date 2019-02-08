Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

The weekend has arrived, and to help us get out of the house and into some fun, as your Entertainment Insider and Host of The Best Day Ever Evansville, I’ve gone through my city calendar, and put together a list of fun things to do.

It’s not quite yet Valentine’s Day, but go ahead and celebrate your sweetheart anyway, by attending a Valentine’s Dance at Carver Community Organization tonight, at 6 pm.

The music will be provided by DJ Dwayne Green, refreshments will be on hand.

Admission is five dollars for members, $7 for general admission.





Celebrate each other and Black History Month with Movies on Main tonight.

“A Raisin in the Sun” follows the Youngers, an African American family living together in an apartment in Chicago in the 1950’s.

After the death of their patriarch, they try to determine what to do with the substantial insurance payment they’ll soon receive.

And here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

Drivin’ South will rock Shorty’s Bar.

It’s country music night at KC’s Time Out, with Cody Webb, who has co-written 2 Luke Combs songs!

Goose Town Devils take the stage at Bokeh Lounge.

And Steady Flow gets you going at Lamasco Bar and Grill.

Saturday, an evening of mystery awaits…at a Murder in Black and White.

An innocent audience member is poisoned and three others have close calls.

All have one thing in common a name…Ann White.

That’s at the Holy Name Elementary School in Henderson.

Escape the cold and journey to South America, tomorrow night!

Be one of the first to stroll through orchid escape at Mesker Park Zoo.

Guests to the opening night party will enjoy the tastes of South American fare, music, art demonstrations and more!

Tickets are 60 dollars per person.

Painting to help It Takes a Village dogs – pawsome!

Painting with a Twist invites you to create a masterpiece.

The cost is thirty five dollars, with seventy percent going back to ITV.

And it’s really big…it’s a show…

It’s the Really Big Show at Old National Events Plaza, tomorrow night.

This community variety show features comedy, music, and dance performed by local residents.

Net proceeds from the show benefit the areas of greatest need at the Arc of Evansville.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and younger.

Think you can croon Purple Rain like Prince?

You can try that, and catch a game at Doc’s tomorrow.

It’s all kicking off at 7:00pm with a watch party for the Evansville Aces road game at Southern Illinois, then DJ BK will be firing up a very special edition of Doc’s Karaoke!

How could this party get better?

No cover!

And if you need more choices, head over to that city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com for more like Hearts on Fire 5K, Green Egg Grilling, ballroom dancing, hoop classes and more!

Find something to do, then get out and have The Best Day Ever.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments