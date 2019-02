Being cooped up in the house because of freezing cold wind and snow is no fun, as your Entertainment Insider and host of

The Best Day Ever Evansville, I’ve gone through my city calendar to entice you to bundle up and get out of the house…

And into some fun!





First up is a sweet smelling event…

What could be more fun than shopping and chocolate?

Bring your sweetheart or just your sweet tooth out to join in the fun at Newburgh’s Chocolate Walk today and tomorrow.

Simply start in a participating retailer and for a $10 donation you will receive a Chocolate Walk bag along with a Chocolate Walk guide listing all participating businesses.

Then set out to enjoy the community: shop along the way, and collect chocolates as you explore Historic Newburgh.

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum is pleased to debut the show titled Uncle Josh.

The evening features the band Graves Bloodline, an amazing group of artists featuring Josh Graves’ son, Bryan Graves, as well as his nephew, award winning dobro player Tim Graves, in a show that tells the Josh Graves’ story and begins a new chapter in the Graves’ legacy.

The show starts at 7 pm tonight.

And here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide…

Friday nights at KC’s Time Out Lounge are country nights and tonight’s artist is Timmy Dunn.

One of my favorites, Jimmy DeTalente and The Electric Revival will be at Kevin’s Backstage.

Local fave Logan Dyer and his new band The Fire will take the stage at Bokeh Lounge.

And EDM DJs 3lectro Angel and T3l3port will rock Lamasco Bar and Grill.

The EVPL is hosting 2 events tomorrow to celebrate Black History Month.

Visit the McCullough Branch to watch “Slavery by Another Name”, a 90-minute documentary that challenges one of Americans’ most cherished assumptions: the belief that slavery in this country ended.

Or head over to the North Park Branch for a Black History Month read-in, where you can discover and celebrate African-American authors .

And the largest celebration of the chicken wing is back!

Indulge in the area’s best wings at Evansville Wing Fest in the Coliseum tomorrow.

Top local restaurants will compete for best traditional and boneless wing, and your mouth (and belly) are automatically the winners.

There will also be a wing eating contest, bobbing for wings, tailgate games and more.

VIP starts at 11 am, with doors open to everyone else at noon.

Also Saturday, Germania Maennerchor proudly presents their Stiftungsfest 119th Founders Day Celebration.

Dinner is at 6pm with: fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, hot rolls and butter.

The concert starts at 7 featuring Germania Maennerchor and Damenchor.

Then a dance from 8-11 pm featuring the Rhein Valley Brass.

All this great food, music, dance and dinner, is just $12.00 a person.

And there’s more on that calendar like a pre Valentine’s Day party with national recording artist T-Rell, Super Bingo, theatre, and cooking classes.

Find something to do, then get out and have The Best Day Ever!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments