Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

The weekend is upon us and as your Entertainment Insider and host of The Best Day Ever Evansville, I’ve gone through that city calendar to give you ways to get out of the house and into some fun!

It’s a show filled weekend!





First up, Cirque du Soleil is in town!

Corteo is the story of circus clown Mauro’s dream.

Caught somewhere between heaven and earth, Mauro imagines his own funeral as a joyous procession through his life and memories complete with old friends who perform incredible feats!

You can catch Corteo tonight, tomorrow night and Sunday, then the dream ends and Cirque du Soleil packs up and rolls away, so don’t miss this unique production!

And Evansville Civic Theatre’s first show of the year opens this weekend.

Mark Twain’s timeless classic, “Big River”, sweeps us down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, a slave, escape to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River.

Their adventures along the way are hilarious, suspenseful and heartwarming, bringing to life your favorite characters from the novel.

You can catch big river tonight, tomorrow, and Sunday.

Can one word alter the course of your life?

StageTWO Productions’ new show, “Constellations” is hailed as a spellbinding, romantic story that travels through a dizzying series of vignettes that plays with choice, destiny, and chance while charting the limitless possibilities of one relationship.

The show runs all weekend at 321 North Congress.

And Saturday, you can Crop for Caring at Bethel United Church of Christ.

Scrapbook to your heart’s content, while entering into their many raffles, or bidding on auction items.

Proceeds benefit United Caring Services.

And a brand new museum is opening tomorrow…and this ain’t your mama’s museum…

Crescent City Tattoo and Museum on the second floor of 223 Main Street in downtown Evansville.

See their newly displayed tattoo museum full of mid-western tattoo memorabilia dating back to the 1900’s!

They will be offering $80 first-come, first-serve hand-painted tattoo flash designs.

Actor and author Greg Sestero returns to Owensboro tomorrow!

He’ll be at Owensboro Community and Technical College’s Blandford Hall for a double-feature of his two latest films, Best F[r]iends, volume 1 and 2.

A Q-and-A and meet and greet will also happen and Greg will have the films on Blu-ray and DVD to sell.

And dress as your favorite super hero and have a drink on Franklin Street tomorrow.

It’s a Cosplay Crawl!

It’s like Halloween, but better, in the middle of winter!

It’s free, TED will be running all night, and the Franklin Street bars and restaurants will be bustling with all the Cosplay fun!

Looking for a chance to get lost in the merriment and magic of the holiday season and the captivating world of enchantment, witches and wizards?

The Wizards Yule Ball is back at the Coliseum tomorrow!

Dance the night away surrounded by a sorting hat, giant banners, house emblems, magical trinkets and baubles, yuletide decorations, and more!

And you can always head over to thebestdayeverevansville.com for more ideas like free admission to the International Film Festival at the Museum…get out and have The Best Day Ever!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments