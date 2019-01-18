Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

The weekend is upon us and as your Entertainment Insider and Host of Evansville’s YouTube Channel, I’ve gone through the city calendar to give you a list of ways you can get out and have The Best Day Ever.

Chris says you’ll need an umbrella, but don’t let a little water keep you indoors.





How does having a pint, playing a game of pinball and maybe adding a member to your family sound?

Unfortunately after the holidays animal shelters see an influx of animals dropped off so their need for additional food, blankets, medicine and most importantly loving homes increase as well.

Luckily High Score Saloon is here to help.

Tonight the bar-cade will have a $3 cover to benefit Another Chance for Animals.

As always the pinball drop will be donated to them as well.

And tonight your Evansville Thunderbolts take the ice at The Ford Center.

They’ll be attempting to overcome the Macon Mayhem.

Remember, beer is 2 bucks before the puck…that will drop at 7:15.

And here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

Soprano Kelci Kosin will be performing a free concert at UE’s Wheeler Concert Hall.

Local favorite Brick Briscoe brings his special brand of folk and rock to the stage at Bokeh Lounge.

Jay Taylor will be at KC’s Time Out.

And Evvolve presents: Laylow with Loud Tempo at Lamasco Bar and Grill.

Start your Saturday off right at the CK Newsome Center.

Line dancing meets hip hop at this free community event.

Three instructors will “walk” you through the steps.

And don’t worry…no dance skills required.

Love books, games, movies and music?

A new shop is opening in Owensboro that has all of these!

Drop by the new 2nd & Charles located by Hobby Lobby on Calumet Trace in Owensboro, is hosting their grand opening celebration!

You can register to win a 500-dollar shopping spree or one of five 100-dollar store gift cards.

Other activities include raffle prize drawings, free face painting and story time for the kids while you shop for your favorite books, games, movies and music.

J’s Good Grub will be there for the lunch crowd!

Want to explore your future?

Treasures and Pleasures is hosting a psychic and astrologist who will provide ten dollar tarot and palm readings.

And while you’re waiting to know what the cards have in store for you, feel free to shop their eclectic selection of clothing and more.

Young artists, writers, crafters, vendors and future leaders get their day tomorrow at Secret Headquarters.

The kids will be selling their creative wares from noon to 3.

And you can grab the book we talked about the other day, “The Horrible Waiter”, by 5 year old author Logan Engler.

And take a culinary tour through Evansville tomorrow.

Local restaurants will create dishes from “The Cooking Gene” for a unique culinary tour through Evansville.

Participating restaurants are: White Swan Coffee Lab, Arazu on Main, The Dapper Pig, Gatrick’s BBQ and Fine Dishes, and Be Happy Pie Company.

The tour will be hosted by Evansville Culinary Tours and transportation will be provided by TED.

