Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s going to be a messy weekend, but we still want to enjoy the time off, so I’ve come up with a list of fun things to do.

He is a favorite on the Bob and Tom show, a regular at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in Vegas, and puts on one hilarious show…

Back by popular demand: comedian Matt Holt returns to the stage in the O’Grady entertainment room at Pat Coslett’s Simplicity tonight at 8!

This comedy show is 100 percent free!

And there will be a cash bar.





And there is a lot of good music going around tonight, here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

The Next Step, formerly Mad Women, take the big stage at Lamasco for Jive after 5, that’s a free and all ages show.

The Brandon Miller Band will be at Mojo’s.

Local party favorite Jenny’s Bad Hair Day will rock Bokeh Lounge.

And KC’s Time Out has Adair’s Run in the house.

It’s the first of the year, so it must be time for pancakes!

Cold outside?

Warm up with breakfast hot off the griddle at Eastminster Presbyterian tomorrow.

The fundraiser for Evansville Civic Theatre costs $10 for adults, $8 for students under 18, and free for kids age 3 and under.

They’ll be serving: hashbrowns, sausage, coffee, juice, and pancakes!

And 2 chances to catch an exciting game.

The UE men’s basketball team will battle it out against Indiana State at The Ford Center.

Tommy says that is going to be a huge game.

And you can catch the Colts versus Chiefs play-offs game at Mojo’s.

They’ve got tons of TVs and will also be offering drink specials.

And you can dance the night away with the Metro Ballroom Dance Club…

Or catch your Thunderbolts in action tomorrow night!

