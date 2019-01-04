Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s time to start thinking about the weekend, and I’ve compiled a list of fun things happening in the area.

First up, stout fans rejoice because the stouts are taking over tonight!

For 1 day only, Myriad Brewing Company will have up to 6 stouts on tap at once.

That’s a whole lotta velvety, chocolatey, malty and coffee goodness.

Plus – Papa T’s Tamales will be on site serving up tamales, burritos and nachos!





Join Willowtree of Posey County at Painting With a Twist!

An art instructor will lead you step-by-step through “A Blue Moon”, and you can paint to your heart’s content while raising money for programming, outreach, and operational costs of running an advocacy center for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Have a family fun evening with games, door prizes, and a live magic show at Pat Coslett’s Simplicity Furniture tonight!

The fun will begin at 7 pm with a few magical games and some table to table slight of hand magic tricks.

Each game winner will also win a magical prize!

Then enjoy a full scale interactive magic show!!

After the show, there will be a raffle of some fabulous door prizes.

Get those streamers and noise makers ready to kick start your New Year’s resolutions with the coldest and longest timed run in the area tomorrow!

This year the Annual Resolution Run will feature the kids 1 mile run/walk and a 5K, 10K and 15K run through Evansville’s East-side.

I’ll be the one starting you off!

And if you’ve got a hankering for live music?

Here’s your 44Live Music Guide.

Bokeh Lounge will feature the multi-talented Cynthia Murray on Friday, then the Beat Daddys on Saturday.

Backstage Bar and Grill plays host to popular party band Hong Kong Peaches Friday, then Bass on Main Saturday.

You can always check out the city calendar for things like first Fridays at the Museum, that’s when you can get in for free!

And Thyme in the Kitchen classes like Winter Warmth and Cooking with Essential Oils this weekend.

For the gamers, a fighting game free-for-all at Evansville Esports and Saturday Night Family Board Gaming at Comic Quest.

We want you to bundle up, get out, and have The Best Day Ever!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

