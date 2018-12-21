Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

The weekend, and Christmas, is on the horizon so I’ve gone through that city calendar to give you ways to get out and have The Best Day Ever.

Have some kiddos who need to make a last minute gift for a family member?

Paint a gourd birdhouse with your family today at Wesselman Nature Center, to give as a gift or hang in your yard.

This program is free for members or included with paid Nature Center admission.





And gospel music is a great way to get into the holiday spirit…and you can enjoy a concert for just 5 bucks at the Evansville Community Annex on Taylor Avenue tonight.

Bonus, Gatrick’s will be on hand, so you can grab dinner there too!

Or, head over to Twymon Art Gallery for their Miniature art exhibit and art sale tonight!

The reception starts at 7 pm, and everything is priced at three hundred dollars or less.

You may remember me talking about Will Read and Sing for Food…

This event has raised more than $150,000 for 40-some charities, through the giving spirit of its audiences.

Tonight’s Astra show is their 150th and final performance, and will include many performers from the past 8 years.

This free show is a Christmas present to you from Will Read and Sing for Food.

Moving on to Saturday night, we’ve got some Christmas parties going on…

Head over to Doc’s all day for drink and food specials, it’s a festive day of gift exchanges, laughs, and of course, libations.

Kevin’s Backstage Bar and Grill is hosting a Christmas Salute to Veterans.

They will be raising money for Dogs Tags and Kayak!

There will be an auction, 1/2 pot drawing, and many other items to help raise money for the people who serve our country.

It’s just five bucks to get in.

Also just five bucks is the Ugly Sweater Party at Bokeh Lounge.

There will be a DJ and drink specials, with proceeds going to Young and Established.

And you have another chance to break out that ugly sweater, Hornet’s Nest is hosting their free holiday party, Saturday.

If you get there before 10, the kitchen is still open and Burger Madness is going on!

And you can tour a Victorian mansion all decked out for Christmas this weekend.

The Cook Mansion on North Fulton is open to the public, and tours are just ten dollars.

And if you really need some Christmas cheer GD Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is a magical trip through thousands of lights at Garvin Park.

Drive or take a carriage ride through the magical mile.

Your admission will help Easter Seals create a brighter future for local children and adults with disabilities!

And there’s so much more on that city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com, go check it out and have The Best Day Ever!

