Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s Friday and that means I’ve come up with a list of ways to get you out of the house and into our city.

That city calendar is jam packed!

Let’s start with a feast fancy enough for a sorcerer…

Celebrate as if in the wizarding world of Harry Potter with a Hogwarts Christmas cooking class at Thyme in the Kitchen!

Potterheads can scarf down some of Harry’s favorites in this Hogwarts Christmas feast.

There will be trivia questions scattered throughout the night with a prize for winner!

Your class includes complementary tastings of butterbeer and unicorn blood.





And oil and water do mix in tonight’s art opening at Rumjahn Gallery and Framery.

They will showcase an exhibition featuring Michael Bartholomew and Ron Leonhardt.

This event is free and open to the public.

And as I showed you on Monday, you can Christmas shop while you’re there!

And it’s a great weekend for theatre in Owensboro.

In the hilarious Christmas classic, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids–probably the most inventively awful kids in history.

You can catch the show all weekend at Theatre Workshop of Owensboro.

If the phrase male a cappella group conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses… think again.

Straight No Chaser are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch.

And they’ll be at Old National Events Plaza tonight, tickets start at $42.50.

Tomorrow night is the Karibu Kenya Annual Dinner and Fundraiser!

This event, held in the family life center of the church, includes a traditional Kenyan meal, sale of African crafts, silent auction items and entertainment.

All of the proceeds this year will go toward their early childhood development program in Dago Village.

And the Faith Music Christmas Concert is tomorrow at Old National Events Plaza.

This concert is dedicated to keeping Christ in Christmas and is an exciting and affordable evening for church groups, families or dates.

Tickets are only $10.00 each.

You will definitely be in the Christmas spirit after enjoying all of the musical talent.

Also Saturday, it’s a Christmas tradition, Evansville Ballet’s The Nutcracker.

Follow Clara and her prince on a magical journey complete with dancing snowflakes, gingerbread men and fairies!

When Clara awakens under the tree, you’ll be wondering if it was all a dream, or the magic of Christmas.

Tickets are thirty bucks for adults, twenty two for kids.

With nearly 40 albums to their credit, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver have multiple Grammy award nominations, and are in Owensboro tomorrow night for a special Christmas concert at the Bluegrass Museum and Hall of Fame.

Tickets for A Bluegrass Christmas start at twenty six fifty.

And there’s always more on the city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Check it out and then go have The Best Day Ever!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments