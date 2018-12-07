Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

The weekend is here and to help you plan some holiday fun, I’ve gone through that city calendar to give you ways to have The Best Day Ever.

Have you gotten your photo for your Christmas cards yet?

Christmas mini sessions are in full swing at Lollipop Tree Boutique, today and tomorrow.

Your backdrop will be dark woods, reds, burlaps and a slightly vintage grand set-up.

Prices start at fifteen dollars.





See the Cook Mansion all decorated for the holidays for the 2nd Annual Cook’s Victorian Christmas Tour.

The home will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

$10 per person and kids are free.

And enjoy a traditional German Christmas at Germania Maennerchor this weekend.

Enjoy German food and choral music for $28.50 per person.

To reserve tickets, call the number on your screen.

And Noel the Musical opens tonight at Victory Theatre.

It’s a beautiful story of a young girl who loses her joy of performing with the disappearance of her mother.

On a journey to find her, Noel meets a motley crew of characters who want to help and in doing so they rediscover their belief in the magic of Christmas and in themselves.

Tickets start at twenty six dollars.

And it’s a holiday tradition…

The Children’s Nutcracker is tonight at Old National Events Plaza.

Follow Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on a magical journey through the lands of snow and sweets.

As Clara wakes to find herself back under the Christmas tree, you’ll wonder…

Was it all just a dream?

Or was it the magic of Christmas, come to life?

Bring the little ones to Eastland Mall tomorrow at 8:30 am in café court for breakfast with Santa.

Santa will mingle with guests through out café court, there will be holiday performances by Studio D dancers, Christmas crafts and Granted will have activities for the kids.

You can pick up your free meal voucher today until 5 pm.

Stay in your jammies tomorrow for this fun event…

Pancakes, Paint and Pajamas at Snickerdoodle Art!

Enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast by Culinary Innovations and paint a 10 inch wooden elf shape to “elf yourself”!

It is recommended that you register online.

Saturday from noon until five, head to Daisy’s Pet Playground and let your pup, bunny or kitty (or any pet except lions), tell Santa what they really want for Christmas!

You can also bring your kids!

Cost is only $15, and you’ll leave with a precious Christmas memory.

Enjoy the warm evening glow of the Reitz Mansion at Christmas with stained glass, Christmas lights, and music.

Visit between 5:00 and 7:00 pm tomorrow for a unique evening where you may wander the mansion at your own pace, discovering the Christmas decorations in each room.

Regular museum admission applies.

Saturday and Sunday you have chances to see A Christmas Carol, probably the most popular story that Charles Dickens ever wrote.

Children’s Theatre and their cast of young actors grades 2-9 present this classic Christmas tale at University of Evansville, Saturday at 7, and Sunday at 2:30 pm.

Admission is ten dollars.

Looking for something different?

Check out the city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com, find something fun then get out and have…The Best Day Ever.

