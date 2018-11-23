Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s been a cold week, but I’ve gone through that city calendar to find some hot events to get you out of the house.

Cross that money saving bridge with the kids today for a show that’s sure to get them in the holiday spirit!

Madcap Puppets will present a version of A Christmas Carol that is sure to delight all ages.

The audience will be up close to the actors and puppets for a unique experience.

Tickets are just 5 bucks!

And the Hadi Shrine Circus is coming to an end.

Catch the aerialists, tight-rope walkers, elephants, clowns, and more, today at 9:30, 2 pm and 7 pm today, the same times tomorrow, and 3 pm Sunday.

And if you know someone whose sight is severely impaired, they can join in Saturday morning!

The Hadi Shriners provide headphones for you, and I’ll narrate all the magic.





And if you love vinyl and deals, you’ll love this…

Today is Record Store Day Black Friday!

Hard Copies in Evansville will offer 40% off everything except RSD titles, record players and video game systems.

You can shop and save until 9 am this morning.

And that rad purple building on Franklin Street, PG, is hosting an all star Hip-Hop line-up tonight.

For just five dollars, see artists like Kelo, Heartbreak, and Murphy’s Horizon, and you can always grab dinner there too!

And tomorrow is Small Business Saturday!

Downtown Evansville has a collection of over 2 dozen retailers, 3 dozen restaurants, and tons of experiences for you or for your gift giving, including a fine art holiday sale at the Arts Council.

And The Farmhouse is also participating in Small Business Saturday with shopping, sales, and the big man himself…Santa!

And for even more deals, The O’Day Discovery Lodge is having a pop-up retail holiday market featuring more than 60 unique artisans and small business owners.

Enjoy fabulous shopping, amazing food, live Christmas music, and a visit from Santa himself!

Good thing he has magic reindeer, so he can get to all these events!

We’ve got another Small Business Saturday shopping opportunity…

Small Business Saturday ‘British Rocker’ Pop Up at Casa Finale on Riverside Drive.

With a British rock theme, the lineup includes Emily Gartner- wearable art, Keith Boyd-abstract paintings and Donna Robinson-Premiere Jewelry.

Enjoy some crock ‘rock’ soups & apple cider and bring canned food for Patchwork Central’s food drive.

And it’s a great day of Blues tomorrow at Lamasco Bar and Grill.

The 8th Annual River Basin Blues Blast featuring the Cash Box Kings, Lew Jetton & Hwy 61 South, and opening the day, Troy Miller & Mychele Woolley Fly starts at 2 pm, and lasts until nine.

Even better?

No cover!

Laughs and illusion combine Sunday with the LOL Comedy Magic Show!

You’ve seen Brandon and Abbi on our 44Stage, and you’ll have two chances to catch them live.

Grab the kiddos for their all ages show at 1 pm, or if you’re looking for a show that gets a little bit rowdy, the 21 and up show will deliver just that at 7 pm.

And I can bet that’s not all.

Nope!

Find live music, trivia, art classes and more, all on The Best Day Ever’s city calendar.

Bundle up, get out, and have The Best Day Ever!

