Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

The winter weather has kept us cooped up, so now it’s time to get out of the house and have The Best Day Ever.

A life full of music.

That’s the story of Ricky Skaggs.

His life’s path has taken him to various musical genres, but he’s going back to his bluegrass roots this weekend at the Bluegrass Music and Hall of Fame Museum in Owensboro.

There will be a concert tonight and Saturday, tickets start $45.50.

Also today, join the EVPL and the Evansville African American Museum Soul Writers Guild for a night of spoken word.

If you miss tonight’s performance, there’s another one Saturday morning.

And a night of theatre and hilarity ensues at Bosse High School this weekend with “Appropriate Audience Behavior”.

The play follows Carol and Ashley, two patrons of the theatre who are very excited to be treated to William Shakespeare’s greatest play.

However, they do not get what they bargained for, and spend a majority of the play doing their best to avoid the incredibly annoying audience members that seem to be completely and hilariously oblivious to the house rules.

Tickets are just five bucks.

And another chance for theatre at USI this weekend.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” follows 15-year-old Christopher, an extraordinarily intelligent boy who struggles to understand human emotions.

One night Christopher finds himself under suspicion…

His secret detective work takes him on a journey that turns his world upside down.

The show runs all weekend with tickets starting at ten dollars.

And tomorrow is the first ever Germania Maennerchor Christkindlmarkt!

Shop with local artisans, sample traditional German gluhwein, snap a picture with Santa, and ring in the Christmas season at Germania.

And another chance to shop Saturday.

At the 28th Annual Fall Craft Show at Central High School!

They’ll have over 170 booths and their famous loaded potato soup (I wish THAT was free) along with other concession items.

Admission is free for all.

The Evansville Museum Annual Winter Festival is also tomorrow, it’s a free family-friendly event celebrating winter!

Highlights of the day include: special appearances by Santa, the Evansville Ballet, Wesselman Woods, and the Hadi Shriner’s Funsters, admission to the festival is free!

Fun for the parents and kids as you make a special keepsake together.

Fired Up will guide you through making clay handprint Santas and reindeer from 11 am until 2 pm.

No registration is necessary.

It’s the first year for this event, Barbells and Brews at Carson’s Brewery tomorrow.

Enjoy a tasty beer and watch as several divisions compete to see who is the strongest.

It’s free to watch, but adults only, please.

You can celebrate Silver Bell Saturday and a day of giving in historic Newburgh, with Christmas carols, lighting of the live jubilation Christmas tree, cookies and hot cocoa.

After the lighting of the live tree stay for a free showing of Disney’s “Prep and Landing”.

And there’s so much more on the City Calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville, check it out, then get out and have The Best Day Ever!

