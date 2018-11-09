Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

The weekend is fast approaching, and if you haven’t made plans yet, I’ve gone through the city calendar to give you ways to get out and have The Best Day Ever.

Like crafts?

Like Kentucky?

The 5th Annual Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo is this weekend at the Owensboro Convention Center!

Shop unique handmade creations in wood-crafts, furniture and holiday decorations, enjoy special classes, and more!

Admission is just $3 for adults, children 12 and under are admitted free.





In downtown Evansville there are over 13 historic flag poles that are missing American flags.

That changes today.

Several flags will be raised back to their place of prominence on our historic downtown buildings with a special ceremony in front of the Ford Center at the corner of 6th and Main at 2:45 pm.

Want to glam it up?

Hit up The Glam Bar Grand Opening today at 333 Metro Avenue.

The first 50 attendees will receive a Glam Bar luxury gift, and every attendee will receive a voucher that can be redeemed for products or services in the salon.

Three winners will receive a $250 gift basket filled with hair products and styling tools!

Free drinks and appetizers will be provided.

And tonight at Tropicana, celebrate the Harlem Renaissance during the annual Colour of Humanity Gala with the Evansville African American Museum!

A very special evening awaits you including fabulous food, dancing, an auction of unique and one-of-a kind items and a special speaker.

Also tonight, Children’s Center for Dance Education cordially invites you to the 8th Annual Black and Pink Ball fundraiser.

Expect a relaxing evening of dining and dancing at the beautiful Evansville Country Club.

The highlight of the evening?

The CCDE company and apprentices will entertain you with a very special ballet performance.

Want to support a great community organization while shopping for gifts for your family and friends!

Find it all at Patchwork Central’s Annual Holiday Art Sale, Saturday!

There will be unique handmade gifts, art by local artists, and quirky nativity sets by children participating in Patchwork’s Art & Company!

Admission is free, and the sale supports Patchwork’s programming.

What is a Bend and Blend Brunch?

A free Pilates class and smoothie making event at EVPL Oaklyn!

The ladies of Juice+ are teaming up to bring Pilates, smoothies, and nutrition advice.

All levels are welcome, but please bring your own mat and a small appetite!

Celebrate, and show your support at the Four Freedoms Veterans Parade, Saturday.

The parade route is down Historic West Franklin Street, and begins at 2 pm.

It’s happening again!

Get your beautiful hand made ceramic bowls while helping our area homeless, at Empty Bowls Evansville!

Most bowls are just $10, and that includes soup and bread.

Warning, they sell out early every year, so don’t be late to The Ballroom at Sauced.

And there’s a ton of stuff on the city calendar, like the Kentucky Thespian Festival, a model train show, a mini book sale, Neighborhood Toy Store Day and more.

Get out and have…The Best Day Ever!

