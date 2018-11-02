Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Who’s ready for the weekend?

I’ve come up with a list of fun things to do from my city calendar.

First up, Small Business Saturday and Christmas shopping time are on the horizon, and what better way to prepare than by visiting open houses?

The Farmhouse Charm is holding their Christmas Open House all weekend.

The festivities begin today from 10 am to 5pm, and continue Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm and again on Sunday from noon to 3pm!

Santa will be on hand, Saturday, from 1 to 3 p-m.





And Mulberry Jeans is having a Holiday Open House all weekend with discounts, giveaways, sales and yummy snacks!

Does your pet love Santa Claus?

Join the Vanderburgh Humane Society for the 33rd Annual Pet Pictures with Santa!

This is the perfect opportunity to create that family Christmas card in plenty of time before the holidays.

Kids, adults, and all species of domestic pets are welcome in the photos!

Or make your Christmas gift…

Angel Mounds State Historic Site will present “Cultural Beadwork of Indiana’s Native Peoples”, a hands-on work-shop about the history, culture, and art of Native American beadwork.

Led by award-winning artist Katrina Mitten, the workshop will guide participants through the history and process of traditional beadwork,

and will cost thirty dollars for non-members.

You’ve heard of a sock hop…but an Art Hop?

Stroll the quaint streets in downtown Henderson, between 5 and 9pm tonight.

Visit pop-up galleries featuring more than 50 artists.

Enjoy, admire, and purchase original works of art.

It’s the perfect opportunity to start your holiday shopping early in Henderson while enjoying complimentary food, beverages, and entertainment.

Saturday is packed!

Find steals and deals at the River City Rummage Sale tonight and tomorrow at the National Guard Armory.

Or, grab the kiddos for a festive and memorable Saturday morning for families to enjoy together,

Breakfast with the Sugarplum Fairy transports guests to a whimsical winter wonderland that kicks off the holiday season.

Tickets will be $40 for adults and $25 for children.

Or go see some cool cars at Ellis Park!

The True Hero Tribute Car Show will also feature, Up in Smoke BBQ with $8 plates and Veterans eat free, Veterans services, live music and special guests.

All proceeds go to Veterans!

Not quite done with Halloween?

Weinzapfel’s in Mount Vernon is having their party, Saturday night, with a costume contest, giveaways, and karaoke!

And tonight, you can join me, and my best friend, bourbon!

It’s the 2nd Annual Bourbon Tasting at the Dream Car Museum!

Sample 12 different bourbon selections amidst a back-drop of absolutely stunning cars.

There will also be a silent auction with several interesting and unique items.

And that’s not all there is on The Best Day Ever’s city calendar.

There’s the Mac and Cheese Fest, the Museum Ball, Denim and Diamonds, an encore of Rocky Horror, Thunderbolts battles and more.

Check it out, then go have The Best Day Ever!

