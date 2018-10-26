Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Happy Friday!

We’re going inside The Best Day Ever Evansville’s City Calendar for ways to get out and have an epic weekend.

It’s your final Halloween weekend, so celebrate by visiting a haunted house!

The Newburgh Civitan has experienced an outbreak, and the survivors have a craving for brains!

Race through the zombie farm, and avoid the infected…

Then, drive through a quiet neighborhood, where all of your worst nightmares come to life!





Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and a host of other terrifying monsters terrify Eastbrooke Drive.

Entry is just a few cans for the Tri State Food Bank, but you may want to bring an extra pair of shorts too.

Dance the night away at Twist or Treat!

This is a family friendly Halloween dance party, tonight at the VFW on Wabash, featuring costume contests for all ages, dancing to all genres of music, crafts for the kiddos, silent auction, fabulous door prizes, delicious desserts and snacks, face painting and free masks.

A cash bar is available at the event.

If you’re over the spooky stuff and are looking for a low key date night?

Start with a new art opening at Rumjahn Gallery.

This show will feature new and recent works by artists, Stephanie Christian and Joanne Massey.

This event is free and open to the public!

They will have wine, and light hors d’oeuvres!

And then, for a mouthwatering Fall road trip surrounded by magnificent scenery, you can’t beat an expedition along New England’s coast.

You won’t be in a car, though, this date night at Thyme in the Kitchen is a trip for your tastebuds.

You and your Boo will learn how to create New England clam chowder with bacon and tomato, parmesan-panko baked cod, roasted brussel sprouts, carrots and baby red potatoes, and blueberry cobbler with ice cream.

Make your way downtown, but only if you dare.

Haunted, Historic Evansville features not one, but two haunted routes, and no matter which one you choose, around every dark corner, are ghosts and spirits and their laments of doom.

Tickets are fifteen dollars.

And they’re big, they’re bushy, and tomorrow they’ll be on display in all their full glory…

It’s the Battle of the Beards at Farm 57!

Watch them battle it out for best beard, and also enjoy lunch from food trucks, cornhole, a costume contest, raffle prizes, silent auction, and several vendors.

May the best beard win!

Head over to New Harmony tomorrow for a free family-friendly multicultural festival that celebrates food, music, education and culture from all over the globe.

The day-long Global Multicultural Crossroads Festival hosted at the Ribeyre Center in New Harmony, will highlight the diverse cultures that make up Southwest Indiana.

And if you’re looking for an adult Halloween party?

High Score Saloon is hosting a monster mash with a costume contest, Franklin Pizza Factory is throwing a Halloween to be remembered with super creepy art, music, a sugar skull contest, and an unveiling of a remodeled bus turned into an mobile antique store.

The Green Street Halloween bash in Henderson will have scaryoke, dance music, and a best costume contest with cash prizes.

Get out and have The Best Halloween Weekend Ever!

