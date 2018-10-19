Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

The next few weekends are crazy, so fair warning, this isn’t even close to all that’s on the calendar.

Start the weekend off by celebrating with a fat stogie.

It’s Cigar! Cigar!’s last event of the year at Fidel’s!

They’re celebrating the historic event of October 19th, 1919 when the Chicago White Sox fixed the loss of the World Eeries and forever would be known as the Black Sox.

They’ll have great cigars on sale, plus black sox filled with mystery cigars for you to take a chance on.

Have your kids outgrown their costumes?

Do you have old Halloween costumes?





Join the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s Great Halloween Costume Swap!

The costume swap will take place today from 4:30-5:30 pm in the EVPL McCullough meeting room.

Love getting chased by chainsaw carrying zombies?

The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is open for business!

Make your way through the terrifying maze, while avoiding the flesh eating inhabitants, tonight at 7 pm, but…if you’re a giant fraidy-cat like me, no there’s a no scare tour at 6 pm.

And history meets haunt at Historic Newburgh’s Ghost Walks this weekend.

Visit the ghosts at State Street or Water Street for ten bucks a tour, or jump on the brand new hayride tour for just twenty dollars.

The terrifying, true tales start at 6 pm tonight through Sunday, and if you think you know these stories?

They’ve added new ones to keep things fresh.

How about visiting an actual haunted house?

Tonight, explore the historic buildings of New Harmony after hours alongside a host of paranormal investigators.

This hands-on experience will allow you to communicate with the souls who may inhabit the space using a variety of real paranormal equipment.

Tickets are $50 per person.

And if you’re “lucky” like me, you will have an encounter.

Creepy stuff not your thing?

Create your own Tim Burton-esque piece with the Christmas Nightmare just in time for Halloween at Painting with a Twist.

For just $35 tonight, they’ll guide you step by step through this masterpiece that you get to take home!

And I know where I’ll be Saturday…

Watching sword fights, European dancing, drinking mead, and watching the dashing Knights attempt to unseat each other during the jousting tournament!

It’s a full day of Medieval fun at the Rosenvolk German Medieval Festival.

It’s just twelve bucks for adults, and five for the kids.

Stay after for the Masquerade Ball, that’s free with your paid admission to the festival!

Also this weekend, the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science, with Brickmania, will host the largest ever WWII in Lego Pop-up Exhibition in the city!

Highlights of this year’s presentation include: a model of the battleship USS Missouri and a model of the destroyer USS Nicholas.

Admission is $15 for adults, and ten bucks for the kids.

And, like I said, we’ve just given you a taste of what’s going on this weekend.

Check out The Best Day Ever Evansville’s city calendar for events like Bacon, Blues, and Big Stories featuring Johnny Lang, Harvest Festival at The Farmhouse Charm, a Chili Dog Walk with low vaccinations, and more.

Get out and have…The Best Day Ever!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments