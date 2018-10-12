Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Cheers to almost the weekend!

My socks say “Taco Tuesday”, but they aren’t the boss of me!

First up, grab your foil and say En Garde!

Or just take the kiddos and watch.





Rendezvous on the Bridge is at Lincoln state park all weekend.

Stroll through the medieval vendors, watch the daring feats of the knights, and there’s feasting on Saturday!

There will also be a thrown weapons tourney, a quest for adults, piñata for children, a bardic circle, and dancing,

It’s only thirteen dollars for the whole weekend, kids are three fifty and six dollars, depending upon age.

It’s a ghoulish night of fun!

The Howl & Yowl Bash will be held at the former Boogies Nights venue tonight, this is an adults only party.

There will be a costume contest with celebrity judges, food, a DJ and tons of fun.

Entry is thirty five dollars, but if you skip the food, it’s just twenty bucks.

Comedy and illusion combine for one hilarious night at Side Track.

Jump on stage at seven, for Open Mic, then stay for comedy from The Eventors, and prestidigitation from popular comedian Brandon Baggett.

The show starts at 8 pm, tonight.

And is just five dollars.

The most popular and sought after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements will be at Victory Theatre tonight.

With its unique jazz sound, the glen Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time.

Tickets start at twenty six dollars.

Take a bite out of Indiana’s largest apple pie tomorrow.

It’s Mount Zion’s apple fest!

From 8 am to four thirty pm tomorrow, enjoy arts and crafts, kids inflatables, and of course, apples at Honey Creek Farm.

Also tomorrow, the E Fest Multicultural Festival is happening.

This festival at Riverside and Main will feature food and entertainment as well as booths from vendors and community organizations.

Vendors will come from a variety of countries and cultural backgrounds to offer everyone an experience that captures the richness that we all bring to our community.

There will also be a beer garden and live music all day.

Twice a year you can buy local art for fifty bucks or less, and Saturday is the day for Fall Yart!

A yard sale for art!

Meet the makers of your new favorite things while supporting local, and enjoying a beautiful day at Angel Mounds.

The cost?

Not a dime.

Also, it’s not Sunday Funday, but we still be brunching!

Drag me to Brunch, Saturday at Bokeh Lounge will feature your favorite kings and queens, from ten thirty am to 2 pm.

Enjoy Bokeh’s brunch menu, Bloody Marys and Mimosas, and bring your dollar bills for the performers.

From six to 9 pm tomorrow, visit the Evansville Wartime Museum for their Hangar Bash!

There will be a buffet dinner and live entertainment!

You’ll spend your evening surrounded by their displays of Evansville’s WWII wartime products and vehicles while enjoying your meal and beer provided by

the Ohio Valley Homebrewers Association.

And check out the city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com, you’ll find more this weekend, like farm to table dinners, movie nights, Sciencepalooza, Taco Festival and more.

Get out, and have The Best Day Ever!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

