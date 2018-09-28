Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

If you’re more than beyond ready for the weekend, I’ve gone through that massive city calendar to give you some ways to have The Best Day Ever.

First up, jump to the beat with your friends on Sesame Street!

You’re invited to this interactive show that unfolds on one of the world’s most famous streets at the funniest, furriest party in the neighborhood…get ready for Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!

You’ll have two chances to see the show today, two thirty and six thirty pm at Old National Events Plaza.

The couple that cooks together stays together…with a date night at Thyme in the Kitchen!

Steak dinners are a special kind of meal…they re big, hearty, and make any night feel like a decadent celebration.

Chef Holly will add red wine to each course to make this impressive meal one to remember, while you learn how easy it is to prepare steakhouse favorites at home.

This experience is just one hundred and ten dollars per couple.





Fresh off his third consecutive number one debut album, country superstar Justin Moore and special guest David Lee Murphy will be in concert at the Owensboro Sportscenter tonight.

After a decade in the business and more than a dozen hit songs, including “Small Town USA and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” Moore’s brand of “real country” music continues to resonate among a wide array of his millions of fans.

Tickets are $39.75 and $59.75.

When was the last time you visited Poseyville?

Saturday and Sunday, head over for the Poseyville Autumnfest, for a pancake breakfast, food and craft booths, games, a 5-k run/walk, a corn hole tourney, queen contest, inflatables for children, a baby photo contest, door prizes and more.

All proceeds go to support young children and families in need in the Poseyville area.

Your favorite museum is turning twelve…

CMoE has a full day of fun planned, Saturday, including appearances from Adzooks puppets, birthday cake, crafts, and games.

In addition to birthday bash activities, CMoE will open a new traveling exhibit from the Omaha Children’s Museum: dinosaurs!

And they’re singing The Blues at Burdette, but they aren’t sad…

It’s the 3rd Annual Burdette Blues Fest at Burdette Park!

Gates open at 1 pm, and the music will begin at 2.

There will be food trucks and a beer garden.

Plan for a family friendly day of great music with groups like Ryan Rigdon and The Primal Roots, tickets are just eight bucks!

Like beer, food, and a beautiful view?

Then you’ll love Brew Haha at the Museum tomorrow!

Enjoy local brews, delicious food, and live music all on Evansville’s scenic riverfront.

And if you’re a designated driver?

Your ticket is just twenty dollars!

Did you love your high school prom?

Or maybe you missed out?

Relive the magic at Adult Prom.

The party starts at eight, at Old National Events Plaza, with a red carpet entrance.

Dress up and dance the night away, and maybe be crowned king or queen!

And there’s more on that city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com, like a harvest festival, beer run, an author visit, and even underground theatre!

Check it out, pick something to do, and have…The Best Day Ever!

