Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s a big weekend here in Evansville, and I’ve gone through the city calendar to find events that will get you out and about.

Have you ever wanted to enjoy member pricing at our many museums?

Evansville Member Wander provides the perfect opportunity for visitors to explore all the arts and cultural amenities the community has to offer.

Participating organizations are Angel Mounds State Historic Site, Evansville African American Museum, Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science, Evansville Wartime Museum, Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden, Reitz Home Museum, CMoE, and Wesselman Woods

All will offer special programming throughout the weekend and discounts on new membership purchases.





And it’s charity night at High Score Saloon!

For just 3 bucks, you’ll be helping the Evansville Firefighters Pipe and Drum Corp., while playing your favorite pinball and classic arcade games.

Bonus, this is the same night as the Downtown Wine Walk.

Anyone with a Wine Walk ticket will be exempt from the cover.

For just $15.00, enjoy the Downtown Wine Walk with a commemorative wine glass & four half-glass tastes in your favorite shops, bars & restaurants.

Feed me Seymour!

You can head over to Princeton to catch the monstrously popular musical, “Little Shop of Horrors”!

Seymour Krelborne happens upon a strange plant that he believes will save the flower shop where he works, and impress his unrequited love, Audrey, but little does he know that this plant has an unquenchable thirst for…human blood!

The show runs all weekend, with a Sunday matinee.

Play life sized interactive Clue tonight, at the Ballroom at Sauced.

There’s been a murder…

Was it Miss Scarlet with the rope, or Colonel Mustard with the gun?

Play along with local personalities while enjoying a delicious dinner.

And we gave you a sneak peek…

“Funny Money” runs this weekend at Preservation Hall in Newburgh.

It’s Henry Perkins’ birthday, and he’s found a briefcase containing seven hundred and thirty five thousand pounds!

Will he run off to Barcelona?

Will the detectives figure out his plan?

Or will the owner of the brerf-case find him and fill him full of lead?

And Saturday is filled with art!

There will be a Fine Arts and Crafts Show at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center, entry is just two bucks, with kids under 10 getting in free,

and the Fall Funk in the City Art Festival on Haynie’s Corner is also Saturday.

Expect tons of juried art, food trucks, and live music for just five dollars, and stay for Funk after Dark.

Like bluegrass?

How about a champagne welcome and dinner from Acropolis?

The Bluegrass Ball is Saturday at Tropicana.

Tickets are one hundred and fifty dollars per person, and it is black tie optional…so why not?

And a very unique event, tomorrow…bring your own meal, or purchase one from one of the many downtown Henderson restaurants, and enjoy Dinner on the River with Henderson Brewing Company.

This signature summer social event includes live music, dancing, and a silent auction.

There are tons of things happening this weekend, find them all on the city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com.

Here’s hoping you get out this weekend, and have The Best Day Ever.

