Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

If you’re more than beyond ready for the weekend, I’ve gone through that massive city calendar to give you some ways to have The Best Day Ever.

First up, you can head to Mt. Vernon for their River Days, with events spanning through Sunday, like historical demonstrations, exhibits, craft vendors, food booths, musical entertainment, a barbecue cook-off, a pet and an evening parade, fireworks, car show, and lots of fun.

Don’t miss out on the last Lunch on the Lawn of the summer today!

There will be food trucks and live music on the 4th St. side of the Old Courthouse!

Have lunch, enjoy the grounds and take in the architecture of Vanderburgh County’s iconic Old Courthouse.





The Newburgh Arts Commission invites you to a benefit this Friday to help with funding a new amphitheater.

Bring your friends, co-workers, and family for a day of music, entertainment, food, and more at Amp up the Amphitheatre!

Free hot dogs and drinks will be available at the Old Lock and Dam Park along the riverfront in downtown Newburgh.

Join Peace Zone tonight as they celebrate national recovery month by showcasing art, sharing stories and shattering stigma.

This year’s Fall Fine Art Reception will feature over one hundred and fifty art entries created by more than sixty local artists in mental health recovery.

Bonus!

A portion of the art sale proceeds will go to support Peace Zone’s recovery center programming for mental health and addiction peer recovery.

Mike Armstrong, Bob and Tom’s favorite ex-cop who puts on one hilarious show, is live this Friday and Saturday at Pat Coslett’s Simplicity Furniture, yes…you heard that right.

Schaum’s Catering will be there with food and drinks.

All veterans, active duty military, police, firefighters, and first responders get in free!!!

Time to hit Saturday…

Watch athletes dead-lift and bench press their way to the top at Crossfit’s Push-Pull Powerlifting event.

Spectators can pay at the door, or purchase, and bring, an item from their baby registry from Walmart or Target to be donated to their charity.

Returning triumphantly to garvin park…nope…the rain has changed that…

It’s Parksfest!

Enjoy a day of free live music, food trucks, vendors, and kids activities.

The event has been moved to Old National Events Plaza.

And speaking of Parksfest, the official after party will be at Lamasco, starting at 10pm, when Aaron Kamm and the One Drops take the stage.

Also Saturday, it’s Evansville’s first annual city wide dance party…

Sound Wave Evv!

The night will be filled with all genres of music spun by the tri-state’s hottest DJs!

It s guaranteed to be a fun filled night at Old National Events Plaza.

Tickets are just ten dollars.

And find more on that city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com, like Bonifest, a sidewalk chalk art contest, fall foliage cruises, carnivals, and open houses, there’s always something to do in our FUNky city.

So, get out and have…The Best Day Ever.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments