Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Who’s ready for the weekend?

I’ve got a list of ways for you to have The Best Day Ever!

Let’s get this party started…

Wub-a-lub-a-dub-dub!

The Rickmobile will be in Evansville tonight at Comic Quest!

If you don’t know, this is a one-of-a-kind mobile pop-up shop that offers exclusive, custom-designed Rick and Morty collectibles, and also will make for some

epic posts, so Snap away.

And while you’re there, meet Evansville’s very own Kyle Starks, who writes the Rick and Morty comic book series.





Or if you’re looking for something a little calmer, tonight is the opening reception of “Chromatose”, featuring the work of Catherine Mulligan, Dorothy Portin, Annabelle Schafer, and Jessica Westhafer at Gamut Gallery.

This event is free and open to the public.

Back by popular demand: the genius of Heywood Banks live on stage at Pat Coslett’s Simplicity Furniture, tonight and tomorrow night!

One of the Bob & Tom Show’s most popular guests, Heywood puts on a one-of-a-kind, almost impossible to describe family-friendly comedy and music show with such hits as “Toast,” “18 Wheels,” “Big Butter,” and many more!

Schaum’s Catering will be on hand selling soft drinks and adult beverages, and a food truck will be on hand too!

Tickets are only $20 and are strictly limited to 99 seats each night.

And you can strut your vocal skills on the big stage at Evansville’s Civic Theatre tonight.

Show everyone what you got!

Admission is ten dollars at the door or bring them items for their upcoming parking lot yard sale for reduced admission!

You’ll get five dollars off for bringing a plastic grocery bag of clothes, or two dollars off for each non-clothing item.

Who’s up for world class American Power Boat Association hydroplane racing?

The 2018 Evansville Hydrofest is here!

Watch these boats race like beasts around the one point two five course.

There will be beer and food for sale, and it’s just ten bucks for 2 days of non-stop hydroplane racing!

Children 12 and under are free.

Your favorite Indiana Hip Hop artists will be honored tomorrow night.

The Indiana Hip Hop Awards will begin with a red carpet at five pm, and continue with the awards presentation at seven.

Grab your tickets from Eventbrite and you’ll pay just ten bucks, but that will be double if you wait to pay at the door.

Love music?

Love the word free?

Then perk up your ears and head to Haynie’s Corner, for Front Porch Fest!

From five to eight -m tomorrow night, stroll through the Historic Arts District and enjoy music on the porches from several different bands.

Visit 1219 Southeast 2nd Street for Drew and Salt the Earth!

Sunday, its a vintage inspired throwback to the way cars were built in the 50’s and 60’s.

The Eville Shindig returns to Franklin Street, with a pin up girl contest and cash prizes.

The movie, American Graffiti, will play in the park after dark, but before that, see hundreds of hot rods, rat rods, customs, gassers, bobbers, choppers, and trucks.

It’s free, but if you want to see the bands at Pistons, you’ll need a wrist-band.

And there’s so much more on the city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com, like free fireworks, live music, cooking classes, a Black and White Affair and more, so you can get out and have The Best Day Ever.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

