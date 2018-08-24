Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Happy Friday, it’s time to find ways to get out and have the best day ever, and I’ve gone through that city calendar to help you out.

First up, it’s not about the hopping amphibians, it’s about the cars!

Frog Follies is this weekend, at the Vanderburgh 4-H Fairgrounds, and it kicks off today with a swap meet, kids games, and a Friday night boogie bash.

And if you go tomorrow at 3 pm, you can watch Katelyn, Veronica and I try to race frogs by tickling their tushes with a feather.





At eleven thirty this morning, Rabbi Sandy Sasso will speak for the 16th Annual Women’s Equality Day Luncheon at Old National Events Plaza.

Sasso is Rabbi Emerita of congregation Bethel Zedeck of Indianapolis, and is also the author of nationally acclaimed children’s books.

The luncheon commemorates the passage of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote in America.

What goes well with a fat stogie?

Beer.

Tonight from 6 to 9 at Cigar, Cigar!, try their pairing of an all new beer and cigar, the Neon Palm Tree with Asylum Insidious Maduro…and award winning Red Dawn with Senior Esugars!

He’s the owner of that rad purple building on Franklin street, and he’s having his first art show in years!

Head over to PG at 6pm for Todd Elkshow Huber’s art opening “New Digital Work – The PG Years”.

The farm to table café is all ages, and will have their kitchen open for the event.

And, the show is free!

If you’re a fan of breakfast like me?

The Jerusalem Masonic Lodge in Henderson is hosting an all you can eat pancake and sausage breakfast Saturday!

From 7-10am, for just seven bucks, fill up on a hearty breakfast to help them raise funds for their various charities.

Kiddos are just four dollars.

Grab your favorite superhero t-shirt, and get ready for the Evansville Museum’s second Geek and Comic Con.

This family-friendly event will be perfect for comic-con enthusiasts as well as first-timers to the convention scene.

Expect special guests, fun and informative panels, hands-on workshops, activities, a costume contest, an artist alley and much, much more!

Also Saturday, immortalize your pets prints in clay at Fired Up!

It will cost you 20 to 30 dollars, depending on size, and includes a 2nd visit to paint, or they will customize your clay print at no extra charge.

And 100 Men Who Cook is Saturday!

Imagine one hundred of Evansville’s most notable men retreating into their respective kitchens to concoct their favorite dish.

For the one hundred dollar per person admission price, guests at the event will be treated to beer, wine and all you can eat plus a chance to bid on and possibly win a variety of live and silent auction items.

The Mason-Nordgauer Fine Arts Gallery in New Harmony, Indiana invites you to a College Night.

They will have great art, food, and two of their featured artists will be there to talk about their experiences navigating the art world.

And Sunday, you can tee off for a good cause.

It’s the Canine Classic Golf Scramble at Eagle Valley.

Play 18 holes benefiting VHS animals!

Your registration includes lunch, drink tickets, silent auction, and the half-pot.

Contests will be hosted with prizes awarded, including a ten thousand dollar hole in one!

